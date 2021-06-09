Firm set to provide telemedicine services to Nigerians

Cudo Holdings Ltd, a telemedicine company with headquarters in the United Kingdom, has recently opened its operations in Nigeria to provide accessible and affordable digital healthcare services in the country.

This was made known to Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday by the co-founder of the company, Jonathan Aina.

According to Jonathan, Cudo is a trusted brand that can help make quality healthcare widely accessible, reduce high cost of healthcare services in Nigeria, and minimise the disparities between rural and urban health services. He noted that with the Cudo App people can easily connect and communicate with their healthcare providers within a short period of time.

“Our virtual health platforms offer admittance to first-class health providers; medical doctors, physiotherapists, and pharmacists across the country either through online consultation or booking them to visit you at the solace of your home,”Jonathan said. “All medical practitioners on the Cudo App are specialists, authorized, proficient, confirmed, and certified.”

Jonathan stated that their services can help Nigerians curb self-medication and drug abuse, adding that with their services, one can be sure of a follow-up with their treatment until full recovery.

He also stated that while these services can be enjoyed directly by individuals, CUDO is also offering corporate packages to ensure that businesses look after the well-being of their employees at a much reduced cost while ensuring sustained productivity.

Jonathan further stated that they have recently partnered with Christiana Folarin Abu Foundation (CFAF). The partnership aims to provide healthcare services to Dagbala community in Edo State with the use of a modular health facility equipped with solar power, high-speed internet, and security.

He noted that the partnership is significantly centred around three things, which are: to achieve a key SDG goal of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages (especially in underserved communities); employing tech-driven solutions for patients through remote health monitoring, consultation and rich data for health intervention projects; and assisting CFAF in accomplishing one of their objectives of saving lives and giving back to the community.

“The health facility is manned physically by a registered nurse, and with the support of CUDO medical experts,” Jonathan said. “CUDO has been able to deliver healthcare services to these people using our online consultation services while protecting them against financial risks.”

