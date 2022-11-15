Firm seeks N500m compensation from Abuja council for unlawful disengagement as revenue collector

Latest News
By Saliu Gbadamosi - Abuja
Firm seeks N500m compensation from Abuja council for unlawful disengagement as revenue collector, Court stops Nigeria Air/Ethiopian Airline deal, Six suspected land thugs arrested, arraigned over attack on Lagos company, orders fresh one within 14 days, Two remanded in Enugu prisons for illegal sale of land, FG moves to, Court convicts 13 suspects for cyber-related crimes in Oyo, Court dismisses pro-Tinubu group's bid to stop certificate forgery case against APC presidential candidate, Court stops Kogi govt from closing down Dangote Cement, others, Court man jail assault,Three brothers, one other in court for allegedly assaulting Amotekun official, EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos, Couple docked for alleged $4m theft, Man in court, Court dismisses EFCC's, Court man jail defilement ,Court acquits man of attempted robbery charge, Court directs El-rufai to reinstate traders, Court remands teenager, Resume work immediately, Court sentences man, A high court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital has sentenced a man, Lucky Godwin to death by hanging for stabbing a woman to death inside a hotel room in Abakaliki, the state capital., Court clears AIICO MD of stealing charges, Court orders BRT driver, Edo PDP crisis worsens as court recognises Obaseki's candidates, orders INEC to publish names, Dethroned Shangisha Baale jail ,presidential ticket to South-East, Kwara district head remanded , rule on FG’s suit against ASUU, Taraba PDP guber candidate, Court grants PDP request, Kwara Court remands 7 for stealing N40m worth of fish, Court stops sports minister, Court grants perpetual injunction restraining Gov Lalong from rebuilding burnt Jos market, Traditional ruler drags one to court over threat to his life in Imo, Court orders arrest of two for impersonation as traditional rulers in Ondo, Court grants bail to Benin palace secretary, four others , Court remands Benin palace secretary, chiefs over illegal demolition of houses, Court remands 23-year-old over alleged killing of his grandmother, Owo Poly staff, son in court for allegedly assaulting neighbour, Four suspected kidnappers remanded, importation of sugar unfortified, court discovers ghost workers, Court convicts man for destroying PDP billboard in Benue, certificate case against Tinubu, Court retrains Lagos Speaker, others from interfering with activities of House Service Commission Chairman, COTRIMCO Zone C tours Southwest judiciary, Alleged N30m fraud: Judge threatens couple with arrest warrant, suspended Accountant General to bail, adoption of addresses in suit against OGFZAA, 7-man robbery gang docked in Lagos, FGGC sexual molestation crisis, Court slaps N5m, Abia APC guber ticket: Appeal Court throws out Ogah's suit against Emenike, board composition of BEDC, Magistrate's absence stalls arraignment of retired NAF officer, Bilal over alleged threat to life, judge who dissolved marriage, Appeal Court adjourns suit, Release Ukpo’s biodata to Ekweremadu, Court restrains Kano govt, Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder, Police arraigns 38 years old man, Alade Market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order, Court vindicates Warri chief, Court INEC from ending registration, use of Hijab in schools, Court remands blogger, Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric, 5 Staff of Cheda, forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi, YIAGA calls for declaration, Court adjourns FG's

A firm, Sabhajem Limited and its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Hajiya Khadijat Aliyu, have dragged the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for being disengaged as revenue collector for the area council.

The claimants also joined another company, Saba Integrated Resources Ltd as the first defendant in the suit, marked FCT/HC/NYA/43/22.

In the writ of summons in the case dated November 14, 2022, filed by Alex E. Edim Esq, the claimants averred that Sabhajem Limited was engaged by AMAC as a technical partner to undertake the function of collecting revenue from commercial motorcycle riders in Zone “A” of AMAC on behalf of the area council.

The firm averred that it was faithful and consistent in the remittance of all revenues generated to AMAC in line with the terms of engagement, adding that based on this, its tenure was renewed by a letter dated December 29, 2021, which would expire on December 29, 2024.

According to the claimants, between December 2021 and October 2022, the sum of N3,550,000 has been remitted to AMAC out of the N4,500,000 agreed annual total remittance to the area council.

They added that with the change of government at the area council and without any letter of disengagement, their services was disengaged by the second defendant, describing the action as “politically motivated”.

The claimants therefore sought, among others, “a declaration of the court that the engagement contract between Sabhajem Limited and AMAC as technical partner to collect revenue from commercial motorcycle riders with the Zone A of AMAC for a period of three years from December 29, 2022 till December 29, 2024 is subsisting.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


“A declaration that the purported engagement of the first defendant as technical partner by the second defendant to collect revenue from commercial motorcycle riders within Zone A of AMAC when the engagement of the claimants is still subsisting is ultra vires and void.

“A declaration that the capricious use of power under the excuse of change of government in attempting to disengage the claimants just because it was engaged by the former administration is illegal, ultra vires, unconstitutional, null and void and amounts to administrative recklessness.”

The claimants further sought “An order of the court mandating the second defendant to pay the claimants the sum of N500million being compensation for investment made by the claimants in the course of its engagement to secure the operation ranging from security, logistics and materials for the prosecution of the job which goes to waste if disengaged.

“An order mandating the second defendant to pay to the claimants the sum of N50million as general damages for the unlawful breach of the contract between the first claimant and second defendant.

“An order mandating the second defendant to pay the sum of another N50million as general damages for the unlawful obstruction of the lawful activities of the claimants whose contract was still valid and subsisting.”

No date has yet been fixed for hearing of the matter.

You might also like
Latest News

Reps move to recover N6.5bn unpaid revenue from Lagos International Trade Fair…

Latest News

PDP will soon be booted out by tribunal for stealing my mandate ― Oyetola

Latest News

Kogi wins World Bank’s Fiscal Transparency, Revenue Mobilisation awards

Latest News

100 days to 2023 elections, INEC tasks political parties on peaceful campaigns

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More