Firm rewards Anambra realtor with car gift

A leading real estate company in the South East, Reapfold Properties Limited, has presented car gift to its marketing agent for reaching the company’s benchmark as part of efforts to promote loyalty and dedication to duty.

In a special ceremony held at Peakcastel Hotel, Awka, on Sunday, the company celebrated Dr Stanley Onunkwor for his excellence and dedication with a brand new Lexus 350 SUV car for reaching the company’s selling benchmark of N120 million in 2024.

The car gift is aside from the 10 per cent of the commission he was paid for each plot he sold.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, Reapfold Properties Limited, Dr Nonso Okafor, restated the company’s commitment to its customers and investors across the South-East states, comprising Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi.

Okafor said the car reward is to encourage the beneficiary who emerged as the company’s “Grand Ambassador 2024” to do more.

He said, “The car was presented to Dr Onunkwor in appreciation for his dedication, commitment, and for truthfully selling the company’s properties worth N120 million in 2024. The reward is part of the company’s commitment to human capital development.

“We are doing this not only to promote the sector in Anambra State, but also to encourage the upcoming realtors to work harder.

“Dr Onunkwor is one of the backbone of this company in Anambra State. His dedication and innovation have been instrumental in driving our mission to deliver quality and affordable housing solutions to, not just Anambra people, but for the entire Nigerians.”

Okafor also used the ceremony to reaffirm the company’s commitment to its customers and investors.

“At Reapfold Property Limited, our priority is to provide excellent service while maintaining transparency and integrity. This commitment ensures that our esteemed customers and investors continue to see value in partnering with us.

“We are dedicated to ensuring our customers’ satisfaction through reliable and innovative solutions,” he added.

In his acceptance speech, the beneficiary, Onunkwo, commended the company for keeping to its words.

According to him, I was promised a car reward after emerging as the company’s Grand Ambassador on December 14, 2024.

“Being acknowledged in this way today, is truly inspiring. It shows that my hard work doesn’t go unnoticed and the recognition will served as push for me to do more,” he assured.