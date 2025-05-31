Firm partners NAPS to revolutionise healthcare services

Unity Campus Service has partnered with the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) to provide healthcare services for students in crisis.

This was made known by the representative of Unity Campus Service, Dr Joseph Olowe, during the 2025 inauguration of the NAPS Executive held on Thursday in Abuja.

Dr Olowe, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Doktorconnect, explained that the initiative is aimed at providing sustainable healthcare for students.

He further stated that the service comprises four organisations—Doktorconnect, WallX, Sovereign Foodbank, and United Healthcare International Limited.

Olowe highlighted that part of the healthcare service includes a life-saving tech and health hub, featuring AI triage and telemedicine to reach students in crisis.

“This initiative is aimed at giving a sustainable healthcare for the students. Imagine using a small device like this to get all your vital signs data to the doctor on your terms. With Doktorconnect, it is possible and more.”

“A free financial literacy hub to combat poverty-driven despair. With WallX, our students leave school well equipped.”

“Emergency nutrition programs so no student studies hungry. With Sovereign Foodbank, students can secure a food loan to make ends meet,” he said.

