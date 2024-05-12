A firm, Havel Corporate Concept, an affiliate of iosafe Nigeria, has entered into a partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on the Abuja smart city project.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Dr Ahmed Badanga, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend during a press briefing, said the designed road map for the Abuja smart city project will be launched in July 2024.

He said the project, which is aimed at collaborating with strategic stakeholders, especially the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), would transform Abuja into a city where every service would be at your fingertips.

He said the plan would help in deploying data and technology to render services that will make governance, transport, tourism, health, business, and homes smarter.

Badanga explained that the project will focus on a public-private partnership (PPP) with the FCT Administration and other relevant stakeholders to introduce, launch, and produce a multipurpose smart card for Abuja residents that combines a biometrics identification database with other functionalities and benefits.

“The project is an initiative of Havel Corporate Concept, an affiliate of iosafe Nigeria, with the aim of collaborating with various stakeholders, particularly the FCT Administration, to transform Abuja into a smart city where every service will be at your fingertip.

“Many global capitals around the world are competing to outsmart in creating new envisioned cities with one major objective: To stand out. It is on the basis of this premise that Abuja smart city planning tactics, models, strategies, approaches, concepts, visions, and solutions are informed directly by the needs, desires, and expectations of the people.

“The proposed card will have the basic features of an e-payment wallet infrastructure with biometric-based identity cards that provide Abuja residents cardholder benefits in terms of security, financial services, mobility, and access to government services and amenities.

“The card that may be tagged ‘AbjRID’ will transform into a major landmark historic project in Abuja that will lead to the creation of Abuja resident registration infrastructure domicile in an envisioned newly established body, as may be agreed by all parties.”

