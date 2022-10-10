Firm launches app for diesel monitoring, carbon footprint measurement

Following their resolve to help Nigerian businesses access smarter solutions to reduce operational costs by blocking leakages, Galooli Advanced Solutions Nigeria has launched a mobile application in addition to its web and desktop applications, which allows users to track, monitor, and receive real-time analysis of their business operations “while on the move”.

Speaking at a recent gathering with some of its clients and partners held at Radisson Blu, V/I, Lagos, CEO Galooli Advanced Solutions Ltd, Tamir Piatecka, stated that the introduction of the mobile application, is to enhance access by providing real-time data analysis for business owners whenever or wherever they may be.

“Our goal is simple, and in three folds. In power generation, Galooli’s smart solutions help manage the crisis of energy generation by monitoring efficiency.

“The price of diesel has skyrocketed, and Nigerian businesses are highly affected because majority of the people and businesses run on generators. The app allows you to track your power-generating systems, while on or away from your location, and determining the exact amount of diesel supplied, consumed, or stolen, which aids in reducing cost and blocking financial leakages.

“The same applies to Galooli’s fleet solution” we realise that owners want to know what goes on with their vehicles, in terms of fuel consumption and monitor driver behaviour, and we make that information available.

“The battery business is also booming worldwide and Galooli systems help prevent battery theft and monitor battery health.

In addition, Michael Enebeli, Director of Sales, and Business Development for Galooli Nigeria, buttressed that the idea is to not just operate businesses as usual but to reduce operational costs. With the power, fleet and battery solutions.

He said, “We have an energy crisis in Nigeria and that means that right now most people run back up power supply be it power from you generating sets or battery-powered inverters. “The main source of operational cost leakages from generator sets is from diesel supply. When you buy diesel for instance, how sure are you that it is the amount you request that you get without monitoring your suppliers? With Galooli Solutions, at the click of a button, especially now that we have the app, wherever you are you can get notifications of exactly how much was supplied. At the same time, you can monitor consumption and usage.

“We recently had a client who provided power for a bank, and after monitoring for just two weeks, we detected that every night, while everyone was away, they were losing 20 litres, from theft by a security guard, which amounted to over #300,000.00 in lost revenue due to the cost of diesel at the time. When you have smart technology solutions installed that solution pays for itself.

“The same solution works for the fleet because we don’t just track, we analyse driver behaviour and fuel consumption. We help fleet owners confirm that when a driver says he consumed half tank from Mowe to Surulere that it is indeed the reality. What is the assurance that the fuel was expended within that period? This is a smart way to run your business that gives you ease.

“Providing solutions for the deficit in the power sector has always been our goal. Using smart solutions, the government can tell you how much crude oil we expend in a day because Galooli gives you an end-to-end analysis. We tell you exactly how much every truck moves out of your tank farms and drops at various locations. We simply give your business a brain to run smarter. We shouldn’t have crisis in the country when we have technology to solve these problems with flexible pricing models.

“This is without forgetting that our solutions also help in carbon footprint measurement, which is ultimately better for the environment we live in.”