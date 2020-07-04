Firm gives 10,000 farmers fertilizers as palliatives in Sokoto

A firm, OCP Africa’s has disclosed that not less than 10,000 farmers will benefit from fertilizers as palliatives in Sokoto State.

The palliative plan according to the firm is to support smallholder farmers to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring food security for all.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has lauded the initiative which he said will help farmers a lot in achieving their targets.

Tambuwal, speaking at the flag-off ceremony of OCP Africa fertilizer post COVID intervention package to farmers in Sokoto said, “the palliatives will go a long way in boosting the agriculture sector of the state and country as farmers will be able to plant in time and harvest rich yields for national food security.”

In his remark, OCP Africa Area Commercial Manager, Adam Idris, said, “the palliative intervention is aimed at supporting smallholder farmers across several states of Nigeria in order to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the current farming season.

“This is through ensuring distribution and access to subsidized fertilizers and other farm inputs, and also training and extension services, access to markets, and access to digital technology, all in a bid to increase crop yield and ensure food security as the 2020 farming season commences.

“This initiative underscores OCP Africa’s commitment to the Federal and State governments of Nigeria in the drive to curtail the spread and adverse effect of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.”

Idris further said, “the need to support the livelihood and productivity of rural smallholder farmers in this difficult period is uppermost in OCP Africa’s strategy. Under this COVID-19 response initiative, OCP Africa would be reaching over 50,000 smallholder farmers through access to inputs, training and extension, digital technology support, and access to markets.

“In Sokoto state specifically, 10,000 farmers would be reached through three outlets in Goronyo, Wurno, and Tambuwal local government areas thus, creating employment and empowerment for at least 65 people in stock management, training and extension service and produce offtake.

“We are supporting each farmer to access two bags of the PFI blended NPK 20:10:10 at N4,500:00 per bag instead of N5,000:00 per bag.”

Muhammad Arzika Tureta, Sokoto State Commissioner of Agriculture, who represented the governor lauded OCP Africa’s efforts to support farmers to boost food production on the state.

Tureta said, “the government will continue to welcome positive initiatives that will assist farmers in boosting their harvest in the state.”

OCP Africa, one of the leading companies in the global production and exportation of phosphate-based fertilizers, working within the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and with Blending plants under the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers of Nigeria (FEPSAN).

Created in 2016, OCP is a subsidiary of OCP Group, aims to contribute to the development of integrated agricultural ecosystems in Africa. It works hand in hand with farmers to enhance the agricultural potential of the African continent through solutions adapted to local conditions and to the needs of soils and crops.

Presently in many African countries, OCP Africa, in partnership with a network of partners, including governments, non-profit organizations, and companies, is working continuously to put all the necessary conditions for the benefit of farmers.

Tribune