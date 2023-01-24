Firm gets Ogun govt approval for Greenish Acres Farm Estate

THE management of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited has gotten the approval of the Ogun State government to commence work on its proposed Greenish Acres Farm Estate.

According to the government approved layout dated January 6, 2023 and obtained by Nigerian Tribune, the farmers estate will comprise vegetable, poultry, fish and livestock farms and a residential home for the farmers.

The farmers estate sited on 23.519 hectares of land is located at Kobape area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pelican Valley, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, told Nigerian Tribune that the firm will insure the farm and its produce against herders’ attack though there has been no record of attack in the area in the last 15 years.

He said investors will get value for money on the estate through cocoa trees yield over 50 years and land banking that keeps on appreciating, noting that about 500 cocoa trees will be planted on each acre.

“We are partnering with agriculturists to make sure everything is seamless. Beyond that, we’re partnering with the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria. We’ve done soil test to see its viability for cocoa planting.

“We are insuring our cocoa produce against fire and grazing cattle and herders’ attacks. From our research, cattle don’t eat cocoa and this area is secured and even free from cattle herds in the last 15 years.

“We have got government approved layout for the farm already and work has started as you can see.

“We share boundary with a government-approved industrial zone while we are on the government agricultural zone. By the time the industry are properly sited, their staff members will be looking for where to live, farm and buy from. That’s to our benefit.

“Here, we will produce, harvest, process and export cocoa. The agro-cargo airport being constructed is a few kilometres away from here. We also have a stream to supply us with more water,” Adeyemo said.





He further said planting activities are designed to coincide with the 2023 planting season, adding that investment is expected to take off from this month.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE