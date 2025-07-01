Firm empowers African innovators with entrepreneurs in residence program

AI4Africa has concluded its inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) Program with a Demo Day celebration at The Hive Incubator in Akure, Nigeria.

The six-week program brought together early-stage founders from across Nigeria to integrate artificial intelligence into their businesses.

The program aimed to demystify AI for non-technical founders and foster a new generation of African-led, AI-powered startups solving real-world challenges. “We believe Africa’s AI future must be inclusive, human-centred, and deeply contextual. This program was built to ensure our innovators are not left behind in the global AI movement,” said Victor Oluwabukunmi Babatunde, Founder and Head of Impact at AI4Africa.

During the Demo Day, founders pitched their startups to a live audience of investors, incubator leaders, and innovation enthusiasts. The range of ideas reflected both local relevance and global potential, including AI-driven health diagnostics, agricultural insights, platforms for inclusive education, and mental health care.

A panel session titled “Local Grit in the Global AI Race: Is There Room for Small Innovators?” discussed the unique strengths and challenges African founders face in the global AI landscape. The panellists emphasised the importance of grit, proximity to real-world problems, and grassroots experimentation as key ingredients for success.

AI4Africa plans to scale the program across more cities in Africa, deepen partnerships with local and global organisations, and continue its mission to equip African changemakers with AI literacy and leadership tools. “This is just the beginning.

“Our goal is to empower 50,000 African innovators by 2030 and ensure that no founder is left behind in the age of AI,” Oluwabukunmi said.

AI4Africa is a nonprofit impact ecosystem driving AI capacity-building and innovation across Africa. Through programs, research, and partnerships, it helps individuals, businesses, and communities harness AI to create inclusive, sustainable solutions for Africa’s most pressing challenges.

