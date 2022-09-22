Firm empowers African entrepreneurs to get citizenship, residency by investment

As the world becomes a smaller community post-Covid pandemic, the need for entrepreneurs to access opportunities outside their local territory becomes a necessity and more challenging; this is the reason RIF Trust, an arm of the Latitude Group, one of the leading international residency and citizenship advisory firms, is empowering African entrepreneurs with global access worldwide through second Citizenship and Residency by Investment.

The programme evolved based on the realisation that some entrepreneurs only do business in their country of origin and businesses, especially in the post-pandemic period set out to trade internationally but are handicapped because it comes with various potential difficulties regarding laws, taxes, and borders.

And according to RIF Trust, this is the reason many African entrepreneurs have applied for dual citizenship and reaped significant benefits, adding that “our goal at is to enhance the opportunities and access African entrepreneurs have to do business on a global scale.

Speaking on the project, Ranny Muasher, B2B Regional Director and Managing Director of RIF Trust Nigeria stated that, “we strive to provide African entrepreneurs many reasons to S.M.I.L.E. (Security and Safety, Mobility, Investment opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education) as we believe they can take on the world with their businesses and innovations.”

He added that any African entrepreneur doing business in multiple countries should consider dual citizenship as a way to expand and get a foothold in multiple countries as a second passport provides access to not just one but potentially many new markets facilitating trading and scaling-up opportunities.

“For savvy entrepreneurs, the global economy is ripe with opportunities for growth and expansion into new and exciting markets. Yet, for some entrepreneurs, their country of origin and current citizenship status can place certain limitations on these opportunities. Hence, RIF Trust simplifies the process of legally obtaining a second citizenship or residency permit through investment and offers a comprehensive service from the pre-application stage to post-landing for African entrepreneurs,’ he explained.

“Citizenship or Residency by Investment programmes grant second citizenship or residency in return for an investment into the government or country offering the programme. This is often done by investing in local real estate, or by a non-refundable contribution directly to the government.





“While preserving connections to home countries, Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes can offer entrepreneurs visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare, efficient tax regimes, and greater security – bolstering prospects for African entrepreneurs. In addition, the qualifying real estate investment options in these programmes can double as potentially rewarding financial investments as part of a larger wealth diversification strategy,” the company said.

According to Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria, “having a second passport as an entrepreneur means direct access to millions of new customers and new business relationships. Citizenship in a second country provides the potential for better business relationships and access across the globe. As every entrepreneur knows, a passport can either be an obstacle or the key to global trading. The opportunities dual citizenship delivers are far-reaching and so is the possibility to expand across a truly global market.