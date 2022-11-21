Firm distributes relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa, Imo, Rivers

Security asset protection firm, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, has distributed relief material worth millions of naira to thousands of community dwellers affected in Bayelsa, Imo and River states affected by floods as part of its corporate, social responsibility, CSR.

Hundreds of the communities that benefited from the outreach are on the right of way within the operational base of pipeline Infrastructure Limited.

The Project Director, Mr Osahon Okunbo, represented by the Project Lead for PINL, Admiral Akinjide Akinrinnade (Rtd) said the company has been a key partner in the fight against pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta, distributed food items in Ahoada West Local Government Areas of Rivers, Emuoha and Abua Odual LGAs, said it’s was part of the company’s effort to support flood victims.

One of the beneficiaries and community leaders in Elele, Anthony Owodike, expressed joy with the firm and assured the management of PINL that they will do everything to protect the pipeline within their communities.

In Imo state, over 20 communities also received palliatives distributed in the Ohaji Egbema local government area of the state.

The community leader of Ohaji Egbema, Mr Eze Nwakwe, thanked the firm for coming to their rescue. “God will remember them and guide them in all their operations in Jesus’ name.”

Also in Bayelsa, relief material was distributed in Obiogbolo and other 20 communities in Yenogoa, Otuesega and Ekarama also received truckloads of food items.

Akinride rtd said the company hope to promote a healthy relationship with communities within their operational area

He said, “The Federal Government also recently assigned us the responsibility of providing surveillance and maintenance of the Trans Niger Pipeline due to our track record of excellent service delivery.

“As a socially responsible company, we are not insensitive to the plight of our partners who have been rendered homeless, besides losing human lives as a result of the ravaging flood.

“We can only be happy if our host communities are happy since we are in business to achieve a mutually beneficial goal.

“Suffice it to say that we are partners in progress to sustain production of crude oil which remains the major source of revenue to governments at all levels as well as save the communities from environmental pollution arising from the activities of illegal crude oil refiners.

“We have therefore come to sympathise with you today for your losses due to the natural disaster and also show care by providing a token of support in form of food items and other essentials to mitigate the impact of the flood on the people.

“Our action is further informed by our social obligation (as good corporate citizens) to support efforts of the government in providing solutions to current multifaceted socio-economic challenges in the midst of dwindling revenue.





“We wish to use this opportunity to assure you traditional rulers, Chiefs, CDC, Youth and women leaders of our determination to carry everyone along as we continue to discharge our corporate social responsibilities with the utmost fidelity, transparency and accountability.

“On behalf of PINL, we thank you for the unflinching support and cooperation you have accorded the company since the inception of the project.

“We also pray that God will grant you the strength to speedily recover from the physical and psychological trauma occasioned by the flood,” he said.

Recall that Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd was awarded the security and surveillance contract for the eastern corridor pipeline network.

