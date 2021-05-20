‘Fires killed 113 people in Lagos, destroyed properties worth N24.69bn in two years’

Lagos State government said 113 people died of fire accidents, while structures worth N24.69billion were lost due to the same in the last two years, in the state.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, said this at a Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the second year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo’s administration in office.

Bamgbose-Martins, however, said the State Fire Service responded to 312 calls, rescued 203 individuals and save assets worth N138.54 billion, adding that the fire department responded to 1,899 fire calls in the last two years, reducing the number of fire outbreaks by 10 per cent.

“The Service also responded to 312 rescue calls within the period under review. In its rescue operations, 203 victims have been rescued alive while 113 other victims were recovered, suspected dead.

“The Service attended to 98 false calls, bringing the total number of fire and other related emergencies that were attended in the last two years to 2,309.

“In the cause of operation, property estimated at N138.54 billion was saved from Fire and related emergencies during the period under review,” he said.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, during a question and answer session, disclosed that the commission registered over 6,000 facilities before they commenced operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the Commission issued 4,250 events safety clearances and shot 450 clubs, bars, restaurants, event centres that violated COVID-19 protocols, adding that a total of 720 people were prosecuted for COVID-19 violations in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, while 1,200 safety marshals were deployed to event centres.