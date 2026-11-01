Firefighters save US home from being razed by power bank, phone charger

FIREFIGHTERS in California, United States, are warning about the dangers of lithium ion batteries after a power bank and portable phone charger’s explosion was caught on camera, United Press International (UPI) reported.

The Vacaville Fire Department reposted a video on Facebook showing what happened inside Vacaville resident, Keri Lynne’s home.

The video showed a woman sitting on a sofa inside her living room when the power bank and a portable phone charger suddenly exploded and burst into flame next to her.

The woman was not injured and the residents and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before they spread to the rest of the home.

The department said the incident highlights the dangers of lithium ion batteries, and offered advice including purchasing only from reputable manufacturers.

“Be cautious of inexpensive, off-brand chargers and power banks sold through online retailers, including Amazon. Look for products with recognised safety certifications, such as UL or ETL,” the post said.

Officials also recommended owners of lithium battery-powered devices keep them off of combustible surfaces, always use the proper charging cord and watch for warning signs like swelling and excessive heat.