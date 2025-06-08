Firefighters rescue 68-year-old man trapped inside well in Oyo

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency, on Sunday, rescued a 68-year-old man, (name withheld), who fell inside a well while trying to recover his mobile phone at Mobolorunduro mosque, Molefalafia, Oke-Ado in Ibadan Southwest local government area of the state.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Fire Service Reform, Adebayo Akiinwande said it happened in the early hours of Sunday at the said location.

He disclosed that the Agency was intimated of the incident through a phone call that an elderly man has been trapped inside a well at the premises of Mosque located at Molefalafia in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

The statement read, “The distressed call was reported at exactly 06:10hrs this morning Sunday 8th June, 2025 through telephone call of someone that fell into a well at Mobolorunduro Mosque, No.30 Ajeigbe Street, Molefalafia, Oke- Ado, Ibadan.

“The firefighters led by ACFS Adedeji promptly deployed to the scene of the incident. On getting there, it was discovered to be a man of about 68 years of age was trapped inside a deep well of Mobolorunduro Mosque while he was solely trying to recover his lost phone in the well.

“The firemen swiftly swung into action by tying all necessary knots and observing precautionary measures. The man was rescued alive and handed over to his family for proper care.

‘The cause of the incident was as a result of ignorance, not knowing the danger associated with entering a well without properly trained.”

Akiinwande, therefore, advised the public to desert from any activity which could pose danger to them.

He also reiterated the effort of the Oyo government in securing the lives and properties of the citizens of the state.