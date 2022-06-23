Fireboy collaborates with Asake for latest single ‘Bandana’

Afro beats superstar Fireboy has teamed up with label mate Asake to release a new single called ‘Bandana.’

The latest single was announced by Fireboy in a tweet on Thursday 23rd June 2022.

“Fire x Asake – bandana. mp3”

Asake has been in the limelight since the start of 2022 with the release of Ololade Asake EP, as well as smash hits such as ‘Sungba,’ ‘Palazzo,’ and ‘Peace Be Unto You’ enjoying wide success.

Fireboy is set to join forces with the red hot artist for his second release of 2022,with’Playboy’still enjoying massive airplay.

