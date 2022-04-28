Fire service: N10.4 billion spent on infrastructure upgrade in 2022 ― FG

The Federal Government has revealed that more than N10.4 billion was invested in infrastructure upgrades comprising 44 firefighting engines, 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines and 20 basic life support ambulances for the Federal Fire Service in 2022.

This, according to the Government enhanced the capacity of the Fire Service to respond to 2,845 Save Our Soul (SOS) distress calls in which it was able to save 587 lives, rescue 260 persons and save property worth N18.9 trillion.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Arẹgbẹsọla, disclosed this while decorating Mr Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu as the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) on Thursday in Abuja.

He lamented that he still receives unfortunate reports of hoodlums attacking officers and damaging their equipment at disaster sites, in the cause of performing their duties.

He disclosed that armed escorts would now be accompanying fire officers to deter the antisocial elements.

He charged the new CG to be visionary and strive to surpass his predecessors in order to raise the bar of achievements and take the organisation to the next level, noting that he was coming to preside over a service that has been revamped from a moribund institution to a first-class disaster and emergency management machine.





Arẹgbẹsọla said: “Last year, 17 firefighting officers were sent to Belarus for an advanced trainer-training course.

“These officers are the master trainers that are now training other officers on modern firefighting, disaster and emergency management.

“Same last year, in March, we commissioned aerial firefighting equipment designed for skyscrapers in Lagos. It was the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“The attention and resources devoted by the Buhari administration to FFS since 2015 is more than whatever has been put into it since its establishment in 1901. This is reflected also in the performance of the service.

“It is not surprising therefore that last year, the FFS responded to 2,845 SOS distress calls in which it was able to save 587 lives, rescue 260 persons and save property worth N18.9 trillion.

“This is the legacy the new CG will be inheriting and you are required to take it a notch higher,” he said.

The Minister noted that the prime challenge of the FFS was on combating wildfires, bushfires and other largescale fires requiring aerial attacks.

He, however, revealed that the Ministry had initiated an arrangement with the Nigeria Airforce to use their planes to waterbomb fires of that nature from the air while also urging the new CG to see this through, adding that the projection was for the Service to have its own aircraft in the six zonal bases.

Arẹgbẹsọla added, “One of the challenges of fire management in our society is that buildings hardly have consideration for fire and other disasters in conception.

“Such necessary things like smoke and fire alarm, a body of water, fire hydrants, assembly points and trained in-situ first responders are hardly present in public and high rise buildings.

“The building approving authorities should refer public and high rise buildings to the Federal Fire Service and the State Fire Service for safety and fireproofing before building plans are approved.”

The new Controller General of FFS, Abdulganiyu, in his remark, promised to be focused and build on the efforts of his predecessors in the actualisation of the mandate of the service.

