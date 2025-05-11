Fire Service apologises after rescue truck killed three in Abuja crash

..CG orders investigation into incident

The management of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has expressed profound regret over the tragic incident following a collision between one of its rescue trucks and a Toyota Camry that resulted in the loss of three young lives and one survivor left critically injured.

The incident occurred around 11:00 PM on Friday at ECWA Church Junction around Nitel Junction in Wuse 2, Abuja, according to a statement by the FCT Controller of Federal Fire Service, Momodu Ganiyu.

In the statement issued on Sunday, the FFS conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed profound sorrow over the incident.

The Service acknowledged the immense pain and loss experienced by the families, emphasising that the victims’ promising futures were tragically cut short.

The FFS also extended prayers for the swift recovery of the survivor, who is currently receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“As a service, we are sorry over the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of three teenagers. We know that it is a difficult time for their family to cope, considering the age range of the children involved in this fatal accident.

“The Federal Fire Service is aware that losing one’s children is a deeply painful experience that marks the radical change of the family’s life and involves a wide range of sad emotions.”

The statement further explained that the accident occurred during a firefighting operation at Avenue Plaza, Banex, when one of the fire trucks, having exhausted its water supply, was en route to refill.

Operating at high speed with its siren blaring, the truck collided with the Toyota Camry, which was emerging from a connecting street at the junction.

“We want to categorically state that at the time of the incident, the Controller-General (CG) was out of town and could not be immediately reached due to network issues. Upon being informed, the CG promptly returned to Abuja to meet with the affected families.

“He has since ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident and will personally lead a delegation to convey condolences to the bereaved families.

“While a dedicated team has been set up to investigate the tragic incident, the driver has since been detained by the police, while those at the FCT rescue center have also been suspended until the investigation is concluded.

“The Federal Fire Service reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property and expresses its deepest sympathy to all those affected by this heartbreaking event,” the statement added.

