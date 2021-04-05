Fire renders 40 homeless in llorin

No fewer than forty (40) members of different families were rendered homeless on Monday in a fire outbreak that occurred at Onibata Compound, Alore in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

It was reports that the fire outbreak, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, affected 14 rooms that are being occupied by the victims.

Nobody could ascertain the cause of the fire which an eye witness said lasted for over three hours.

It took men of the firefighters from the state Fire Service less than 30 minutes to put out the fire, preventing it from affecting more rooms.

Items damaged by the inferno included pieces of jewellery, clothing materials, electrical gadgets and other assorted materials.

While speaking with NAN, Mr Suleiman Olohunoje and Mr AbdulGaniyu Olohunoje, two of the affected victims, said they were unable to salvage any of their belongings.

The victims appealed to both the State and the Ilorin West Local Government Council to come to their aid to alleviate their sufferings.

The Director of the State Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, who described the incident as unfortunate, sympathised with the victims.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

Fire renders 40 homeless ; Fire renders 40 homeless ; Fire renders 40 homeless ; Fire renders 40 homeless.