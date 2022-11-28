Fire razes Tsangaya Boarding School in Kano

FIRE has razed a Tsangaya Model Primary School located at Kiyawa village, Bagwai local government area of Kano State.

Disclosing this on Monday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, stated that the Bichi fire station received an emergency call from Alhaji Ghaddafi Sani Bagwai.

According to him, the fire completely destroyed fourteen classes, twelve offices and twenty-one toilets within the school premises.

On arrival at the scene of the incident, the rescue team discovered that a building used as Tsangaya Model boarding primary school was engulfed by the inferno.

He further disclosed that the fire started from the administrative block main building after the solar system malfunctioned and spread to other parts of the Tsangaya school.

He however said that no life was lost during the unfortunate incident as all the students were successfully evacuated.

Abdullahi, therefore, reiterated the agency’s dedication to protecting the lives and property of Kano residents.

