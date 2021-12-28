Fire razes shops, residential building, properties in Ebonyi

Over seven shops, residential building and properties worth millions of Naira were on Monday razed down by fire at Aliugbala-eze street, Eze and Bros Junction, mile 50 Layout Abakaliki

According to one of the victims who is a police officer, Inspector Calistus Akogu, said he lost all his documents and other valuables to the fire.

“I was in the office when my wife called about the fire, but before I could get here, all my property had already been damaged.

“All I have, except my children and wife, is the cloth on me; that’s all,” Akaogu said.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, Ebonyi Command, Yakubu Zekeri, said that no life was lost and no one was injured in the fire.

According to him, the quick response of firemen to the scene curtailed the spread of the fire.

He also noted that properties worth millions of Naira were also damaged.

“Yes, we received a call from our colleague that there was a fire outbreak in this area. We don’t really ascertain the cause but one of the tenants has told us that it was caused by an electrical fire.

“Immediately, we called the personnel of the electricity distribution company in the state. They disconnected some of the wire connections to the affected building and shops.

“We are still on damping down and when we are done with damping down, we will know the actual cause of the incident.

“This is dry season and critical period for a fire outbreak. I urge the residents to always call on firefighters whenever there is any sign of fire. Do not wait for it to get worse before calling us,” he stated.

Zekeri, however, advised residents in the state to cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances when going out or going to bed at night.

“This will help them to prevent the chances of fire outbreak should there be a power surge in their homes,” he said.

