Fire razes motorcycle spare parts factory in Nnewi

Midnight fire outbreak at the weekend razed a multimillionaire factory of Louis Carter Industries Nigeria Limited, producers of motorcycle spare parts and allied products at Akaboukwu Uruagu Nnewi, Anambra State.

The fire outbreak according to a company source started by 10:00 pm and lasted about six hours despite the intervention of the men of the fire service.

Commenting on the incident, the General Manager of the company, Mr Ndubisi Okoli said the company’s security men alerted him and informed him that the magnitude of the fire could not be put out with fire extinguishers at the factory, adding that the information prompted him to call emergency operators.

Mr Okoli alleged that the fire was caused by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) high tension cable that exploded and ignited the fire to the section of the factory.

He said the fire destroyed raw materials and crushing machines worth over N500million as the building was completely razed, adding that no life was lost.

In his reaction, owner of the factory and Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Louis Carter Group of Companies, Chief Louis Onwugbenu said the fire incident had caused a huge loss to the company that had hundreds of workers at the section that got burnt in its employ.

Onwugbenu acknowledged the effort of Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of the Innoson Group and the member representing Nnewi North in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Nonso Smart who he said were physically present to encourage the fight against the fire.

Chief Onwugbenu said it would cause him a huge amount of money to rebuild the factory, adding that he was uncomfortable about the number of workers that had been thrown out of a job because of the fire outbreak.

