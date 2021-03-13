Fire razes learning equipment worth millions of naira at UNIZIK

Learning equipment at the popular Bamboo Business premises of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, worth millions of naira, were razed by fire on Friday.

Tribune Online learnt that the fire incident which was believed to have started in the wee hours of Friday destroyed business properties which include laptops, printers, photocopiers, Generator sets, Refrigerators, stationery, among others worth millions of naira.

The University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charles Esimone, who was on the site for a first-hand assessment of the damages was visibly saddened over the incident.

He said the Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, had expressed grief and concern over the ill-fated fire incident that engulfed the popular Bamboo business premises early Friday morning.

Sympathizing with the victims, Professor Esimone expressed deep worry over the incidence, promising assistance from the University and friends of the institution.

According to him, “Around midnight, I got several calls from a particular number who later texted that ‘Bamboo’ was on fire. I quickly contacted my Director of Works to mobilize people to this spot, but before then, the Chief Safety Officer alongside his men had mobilized to this place in ensuring the fire didn’t spread across this entire premises. I express our sympathy and empathy to all of you that have lost your means of livelihood.

“As an institution, we are very much concerned and aware of your contributions to the welfare of the families involved including our staff and students.

The Management of the University will look inwards and see what we can do to ameliorate your plight. We have commenced an in-depth investigation to find out the cause of this incident, not to indict anyone, but majorly to avert future occurrences. We will further reach to friends of the University to solicit their support for the victims of this ill-fated inferno.

“This is very painful considering that you had lost one year doing nothing owing to COVID induced lockdown and ASUU strike, now this. We will get statistics of what has been lost and reach out to friends. We thank God that no life was lost. We further promise to make this Business premises better’, the Vice-Chancellor assured.

