Fire razes Gombe Correspondents Chapel Secretariat, State Library store

Valuable documents and other items have been destroyed in a midnight inferno that razed the Gombe State Secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Gombe State Council.

The Secretariat is housing the correspondents of the various national newspaper organisations and other media representatives in the state.

The fire also burnt a store belonging to the Gombe State Library Board where old books, newspapers, journals and other hard copies were kept.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started in the first office which is used by the library to store old books and newspapers from Sunday midnight to the early hours of Monday.

It was said that the fire was extinguished by men of the State Fire Service but resurfaced at the roof of the Correspondents chapel Secretariat at 1:20 pm on Monday which is very close to the Library store.

It was further gathered that some members of the Chapel were informed and they rushed to the scene where they were able to put it out with the collective efforts from good Samaritans before firefighters arrived for the second time to put off the remnants of the flames.

Meanwhile, the state government through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Abubakar Njodi has commiserated with the working Journalists in the state over the incident.

He, therefore, instructed the State Commissioner of Information Julius Ishaya Lepez to liaise with the leadership of the Union to see how the government could be of help to cushion the effect of the incident.

