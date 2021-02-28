Fire razes FG multi-million naira health project in Ondo

An early morning inferno, on Sunday morning, razed the National Primary Health Centre constructed by the Federal Government in Ikare Akoko the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the fire incident was caused by the indiscriminate bush burning affected the Federal Government facilities which had been a bassinet for some years.

According to an eye witness, the resident of the area made frantic efforts to put off the fire but the fire was said to have gutted the premises before they could get into the compound.

The eye witness explained that the fire service officials in Ikare Akoko were contacted but they complained that there was no water and could not attend to the inferno, while the residents watched helplessly.

The health facilities project was put together as a constituency project of a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Stephen Olemija, who represented the Akoko Northwest and Akoko Northeast constituency.

Many of the residents complained that the project had been left unattended for too long as they would have gained from the project of it was not abandoned.

A community leader from the town, Chief Teddy Ojuolape, described the fire incident as unfortunate, saying a huge fund was committed into the project but never see the light of the day as it was later abandoned and called for a probe into the incident.

Other residents also advocated for legislation against bush burning while government should equip the fire service adequately to make them perform optimally.

This will be the second fire incident on government facilities within a year in the area.

It will be recalled that a multi-million naira Power Station belonging to the Federal Goverment and situated in Oke Agbe Akoko was set on fire last year.

