Fire razes cars, shops at popular Mechanic Village in Sokoto

It was all lamentation as a popular mechanic village called Buzaye was razed down by fire in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident which started some few minutes before 10 pm after the close of work by the mechanic on the day caused major damage to the area.

Tribune Online recalls that despite the early arrival of firefighters to the scene, scores of vehicles parked in the area were affected by the inferno.

Also affected were some of the shops located in the area in which items worth millions of naira were totally consumed by the fire.

One of the affected mechanics who rushed to the scene, Abubakar Sadiq, could not hold back tears seeing the level of destruction.

He said not less than seven SUV vehicles belonging to his customers were affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, the cause of the incident was yet to be confirmed as at the time of writing this report. Frantic efforts were on to put out the fire as the time Tribune Online visited the scene.

