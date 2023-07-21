Goods and property worth several million naira, including a bungalow, a church, and nine shops, were destroyed in a midnight inferno that occurred at Sanusi Close, Olomi area of Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

Saturday Tribune gathered that while the cause of the fire outbreak was unknown, there was speculation that it might have resulted from an electrical spark, as residents in the area said that power was restored shortly before the incident.

Structures destroyed by the fire outbreak included eight rooms in the building, nine shops, and a church behind the building.

The owner of the building, whose name was given as Mrs Adebisi Shitta, was also said to be the founder of the church named God of Wonder Prayer Ministry.

The Commandant of Oluyole Security Surveillance Team (OSST), Olusegun Idowu, who spoke with Saturday Tribune on the fire incident, said that when he and his team members arrived at the scene, they were told of non-response from the state fire service when calls were made to them.

“People living in the area came out, pouring buckets to quench the fire, but the efforts were futile.

“The state fire service didn’t come, and the one said to be on its way was reported to have broken down while coming.”

He added that the Federal Fire Service team, led by Chief Superintendent of Fire 1, Odugbade, came to the scene of the incident after the Amotekun squad went to their office at Ikolaba to inform them of the happening.

Before the arrival of the Federal Fire Service, many residents in houses around the burning building were said to have evacuated some of their properties to a distance from the scene, as they were afraid the fire might spread to nearby houses.

Among the security agents also at the scene of the incident were the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sanyo Division, his officers, men, and vigilantes.

Narrating her experience, a tenant in the house, Mrs Temitope Oyeyemi, said: “My husband and I quickly woke up our children and ran out. We tried to put the fire out with buckets of water, but it had gone out of control. We could not pick a pin from our room. All we possess now are the clothes on us. We were the only tenant.”

Her husband, Mr Oyeyemi, chipped in: “When we woke up, there was much smoke. I opened the room and saw that the fire was raging.”

He expressed disappointment in the slow response of the state fire service.

According to him, “The fire service did not come in good time. They arrived three hours after they were called.”

The wife appealed for help, saying: “We have no place to sleep as a family and no clothes to wear. Our property was totally consumed by the fire.”

