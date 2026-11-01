Fire razes 110 shops at Kano timber market

A fire outbreak has destroyed 110 buildings and structures at Kofar Ruwa Timber Market in Kano State, leaving traders and business owners with significant losses.

The Kano State Fire Service, while confirming the incident in a statement, said the inferno razed 75 permanent buildings and 35 temporary structures across different sections of the market.

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, PFS Kabiru Isah Jafaru, said the fire broke out at approximately 7:39 a.m. on Saturday.

The agency received a distress call from a timber dealer identified as Alhaji Abba, prompting the immediate deployment of firefighters from various stations across the Kano metropolis.

Jafaru disclosed that upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered that the flames had spread to several sections of the market, causing extensive damage to properties.

According to him, the firefighters eventually brought the inferno under control, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the market and causing further destruction.

The Fire Service spokesperson urged traders and business owners to remain vigilant and adopt appropriate fire-safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

He particularly warned that extra caution was necessary during the harmattan season, when dry and windy weather conditions could increase the risk of fire outbreaks.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire and the total financial losses suffered by affected traders had yet to be established