The Minister of Power, Dr Adebayo Adelabu, has stated that the national grid breakdown that happened in the early hours of Thursday was caused by a fire triggered by an explosion in Kainji/Jebba in the country’s north-central region.

Adelabu posted this on his official ‘X’ handle on 14th September, 2023.

He stated that the fire caused a significant drop in frequency from 50.29Hz to 49.67Hz at 0:35:06Hrs, resulting in a 356.63MW loss at Jebba.

The Minister informed Nigerians that the situation had been quickly addressed and that half of the connections are now operating as of the time of filling the report.

He wrote: “At 00:35Hrs this morning, Fire outbreak with explosion sound was observed on Kainji/Jebba 330kV line 2 (Cct K2J) blue phase CVT & Blue phase line Isolator of Kainji/Jebba 330kV line1 was observed burning. This led to sharp drops in frequency from 50.29Hz to 49.67 Hz at 0:35:06Hrs with Jebba generation loss of 356.63MW.

“We are on top of the situation and speedy restoration is in progress. The fire has been fully arrested and over half of the connections are now up and the rest will be fully restored in no time. My sincere appreciation to those who responded or expressed concern via different.”

