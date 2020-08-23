Fire outbreak destroys 16 kiosks, 14 shops in Lagos

A Fire outbreak has destroyed no fewer than 16 kiosks and 14 shops at Adeniji Adele market in Lagos State on Sunday.

Tribune Online learnt that the fire outbreak was caused by electrical malfunctions.

In a statement issued by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the fire incident happened in the early hours of Sunday from an unidentified shop.

The spokesperson for LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, said properties worth millions of naira were salvaged by firefighters.

“Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team, it was revealed that the inferno emanated from an unknown shop as a result of Electrical/Power surge thereby escalating to other shops on the array line.

“A total number of 16 kiosks and 14 shops were affected by the inferno whilst the rest of the shops were salvaged.

“Properties and goods were salvaged by the Emergency Responders (Federal Fire, LASG Fire, Nigeria Police, and LASEMA Response Team as efforts were made to put out the inferno completely,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…Fire outbreak destroys kiosks Fire outbreak destroys kiosks Fire outbreak destroys kiosks

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…Fire outbreak destroys kiosks

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…Fire outbreak destroys kiosks