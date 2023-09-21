A fire incident occurred at the Ibis Royal Hotel near Ajao Estate along Airport Road in Lagos State on Wednesday evening, as reported by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu.

The fire was first reported at 4:50 p.m., and videos circulating on social media showed a two-story building engulfed in flames.

Prompt action was taken by the Isolo and Bolade Fire Crews of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to contain the fire, preventing substantial damage.

Jubril Gawat confirmed that the operation concluded without any reported injuries or loss of life, commending the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service for their swift and effective response.

“Operations concluded without injury nor death recorded. Well Done to our Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,” the Lagos Governor’s media aide wrote on X..

Watch the Hotel Ibis Royale fire video below…

A video of IBIS ROYAL Hotel at Airport road on Fire this evening. This is crazy 💔 pic.twitter.com/RjVdILzsJ6 — Oku (@oku_yungx) September 20, 2023

