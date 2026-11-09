Fire kills at least 14 people in northern China residential building

At least 14 people have died after a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Taiyuan, the capital of China’s Shanxi province.

The fire occurred on Sunday evening at the Haosheng International Apartment building in the city’s Yingze district, according to local authorities.

The blaze reportedly started at about 5 p.m. and was brought under control around two hours later. Rescue operations were subsequently concluded at approximately 8:30 p.m.

China’s state news agency, Xinhua, reported that the death toll had risen to 14 by Monday morning.

According to the Yingze district government, 38 people were initially taken to hospital after the incident, with five among them reported dead at the time. The number of fatalities later increased.

The building is understood to be a mixed-use property containing residential apartments, a hotel and educational facilities for children.

Photographs and videos circulating on social media showed flames and thick smoke coming from the building as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Authorities said efforts were being made to treat those injured and provide assistance to affected residents.

The cause of the fire had not been established as of Monday, with officials saying an investigation was ongoing.

The incident has once again drawn attention to fire safety in high-rise buildings, particularly properties used for different commercial and residential purposes.

Such buildings can present additional challenges during emergencies because residents, visitors and workers may be spread across several floors and facilities.

Fire outbreaks in China have previously raised questions about building safety standards, emergency exits and the enforcement of fire prevention regulations.

Authorities have continued to face pressure to strengthen inspections and ensure that buildings comply with safety requirements.

However, officials have not yet released detailed findings about the circumstances that led to the latest incident in Taiyuan.

The investigation is expected to establish how the fire started and whether any safety violations contributed to the deaths.

(Reuters)