An early morning inferno, on Sunday, destroyed a three-storey shopping mall building at Totoro area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The incident, it was gathered started at about 6.45 am and ravaged for about two hours before it could be contained by men of State Fire Service.

The building which housed an electronic store was completely destroyed by the fire which cause was still unknown at the time of filing this report.

However, residents of the area who were at the scene of the incident attributed the cause of the fire outbreak to high voltage of electricity probably restored to the area.

Home appliances such as fridges, television sets, air conditioners and other goods worth millions of naira were razed by the fire.

The fire incident which could have spread to other buildings in the area was brought under control with the intervention of the firefighters.

