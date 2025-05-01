Fire guts popular phone market in Ilorin

Goods worth millions of naira were lost to a fire at the popular phone and accessories market located at Challenge, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday night.

The Tribune gathered from preliminary investigations that the fire outbreak was caused by a power surge at about 9:06 p.m.

Sources said the affected areas were primarily phone stores and repair shops.

It was also gathered that, through the swift intervention of personnel from the State Fire Service, only 10 kiosks were affected in the market, which comprises over 120 shops, 80 kiosks, and numerous stands.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the agency, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident.

“On Wednesday, 30th April 2025, at about 21:06 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service received a distress call reporting a fire outbreak at the Challenge Phone Village, located within Challenge Market, Ilorin.

“Our fire crew promptly mobilized and arrived at the scene to find several shops engulfed in flames.

“The market comprises over 120 shops, 80 kiosks, and numerous stands. Through swift intervention, professionalism, and tactical expertise, our team successfully curtailed the spread of the fire, limiting its impact to only 10 kiosks.

“The affected areas were primarily phone stores and repair shops.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a power surge.

“Traders and market stakeholders commended the Kwara State Fire Service for their rapid response and effectiveness in saving the market from widespread destruction.”

The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed his sympathy to the market leadership, affected traders, and the entire market community.

He prayed that all losses incurred in the incident would be divinely restored in multiple folds.