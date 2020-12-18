Fire guts petrol station in Lafia

Fire on Friday midnight gutted a filling station, Conoil, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Eyewitness account revealed that the fire outbreak which started at about 12 midnight lasted for more than an hour.

Confirming the fire incident, Commandant of the Nasarawa State Fire Service, Dalhatu Dogara claimed that the fire outbreak occurred in the process of discharging fuel from the tanker to the underground tank.

He said no life was lost, he, however, caution petrol station owners to always take precautionary measure while discharging fuel from the tank.

“The petrol owners should always take caution not to discharge fuel immediately after travelling a long distance, they should at least allow the tanker stay up to an hour before embarking on the offloading of the products because of the heat generated.”

The commandant, who commended his men and other organisations for preventing the spread of the fire called on the government to equip the command with more logistics as well as manpower to ease their operation, especially during this harmattan period.

The owner of the filling station could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

