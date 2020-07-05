Fire guts Oloje market, Ilorin

A fire started in one of the shops at the popular Oloje market located along Alimi Road, Oloje area, Ilorin, Kwara state, and has now gutted parts of the market on Sunday.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the cause of the fire was suspected to be an electric spark in the wiring system of one of the affected shops, leading to the inferno.

It was learnt that the fire started at about 2:00 am on Sunday and completely burnt down five shops out of about 50 shops in the ancient Oloje market, Illorin.

Nigerian Tribune also gathered that it took efforts of the men of the state fire service to prevent the fire from spreading to other shops.

According to the head, media, and publicity for the Kwara state Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, “The Kwara State Fire Service was summoned to the incident through telephone exchange call by one Mr. Isaqi around 02:44hrs.

“We arrived at the scene exactly 02:49hrs and met the fire well alighted. But due to the potential of our well experienced and specially skilled personnel in the State Fire Service, the fire was quickly put under control from further spreading to other shops within a twinkle of an eye, before it was totally extinguished.

“Out of about 50 shops, only five shops were affected as a result of tremendous performance of able firemen on ground.

“However, the cause of the fire was suspected to be an electric spark in the wiring system of one of the affected shops, thereby caused the inferno.

“Therefore, the director of Kwara State Fire Service, Alhaji Waheed I. Yakub, urges the general public to cultivate the habit of “playing safe” at all times. Also, pray for the victims to recover all their loss on time in the name of Almighty God. Ameen”.

