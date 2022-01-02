Fire guts Nnewi market, destroys over 250 shops

Over 250 shops have been destroyed by fire at Obi Isiedo foodstuff market, Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the shops were gutted by fire on Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started around 10 pm at one shop before spreading to many others.

A source said: “The owners of the shops left their goods and some cash with which to continue business after the Christmas and new year festivities.

“Over seven water tankers were mobilized including other individual efforts to the scene which could not stop the fire.”

A resident near the market whose house was touched, Rev Chinedu Dike, said no one could explain what caused the fire.

He added: “As you can see, my house is near the market. I came back from some functions and was taking my rest when around 9.30 pm we heard an outcry that the market was on fire.

“People started running helter skelter looking for help and water tanker suppliers were contacted who mobilized up to seven tanks of water to put out the fire to no avail.

“Firefighters came but the fire was already advanced. Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed. My two storey building under construction was about to be consumed but I struggled to save the situation and received some bruises in the process,” he said.

Dike put the figure of the burnt shops which were stocked with goods at between 250 and 300.

He appealed to Anambra State government, organizations and individuals to come to the rescue of the fire victims. He said the help would be a big relief to the victims, if it could come early.

The Director of Anambra Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili, confirmed the incident.

He said no life was lost and thanked the public, security agencies and his men for ensuring the safety of the residents.

