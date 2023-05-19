The server room of the ICT Unit of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) experienced minor fire incident on Thursday night.

The fire incident resulted from an electric power surge at about 8pm.

The incident, which partially affected the server room, was immediately contained by the men of the FCT Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and the security men on duty, after about 13 minutes, 45 seconds of collective efforts.

In a statement issued to newsmen by the Director, Information and Communication of the FCT, Muhammad Hazat Sule, the Administration assured its clientele that the incident will not in anyway interfere with its daily operations as there exists adequate redundancy.

Ensuring there is no cause for alarm as the incident will not hinder the smooth operations of the ICT Unit nor any function of the Administration.