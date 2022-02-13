Fire guts Gumi’s house in Kaduna

THE residence of a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Gumi, in Kaduna was on Saturday razed by a fire outbreak, whose cause still remains unknown as of the time of filing this report.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the fire started at the Islamiyya School located within the compound of the Islamic scholar’s residence.

In his brief reaction to the incident, the Islamic Scholar described the fire incident as the will of Almighty Allah, just as he said he still can’t fathom the exact cause of the fire outbreak as there was no electricity when it began.

A statement issued by his media consultant, Tukur Mamu on Saturday, said the girls section, well equipped laboratory and 50 computers were also destroyed in the fire incident.

According to the statement, ‘for clarity, part of the big edifice, an upstairs in the main entrance is housing a female secondary school, Khulitul Banat girls college which was founded by Gumi, while the Sheikh stays with his family in large duplexes at the inner part of the house.’

It noted that ‘the side that was completely destroyed by the fire is the upstairs of the girl’s college.

The well equipped laboratory, computer sections (with about 50 computers) and 4 classrooms all in the upstairs of the building were all destroyed by the fire. The source of the fire is not yet known.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The statement also stated that ‘Sheikh Gumi and his entire family including his domestic staffs were not affected and did not sustain any injury as a result of the unfortunate disaster’.

‘As we investigate to find out the cause of the fire, we thank all well wishers that came almost immediately in hundreds to provide assistance in putting up the fire and to sympathize with Sheikh Gumi,’ it stated.

Meanwhile, no fewer than six dead bodies were burnt beyond recognition when a fire gutted the St. Francis Xavier Parish morgue at Agagbe in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident happened on Friday evening, while its cause could not be ascertained as of press time.

While confirming that six corpses were burnt in the fire outbreak, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said, “It is true, the DPO is on it, the information we received is that the fire started somewhere and only extended to the morgue. Six corpses were burnt, investigation is ongoing.’

In a similar vein, a midnight fire destroyed tubers of yam worth over N200 million at the famous Wukari Yam Market in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State on Saturday.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Wukari, the Chairman of the Council, Mr Adi Grace, said several barns of yams in the largest yam market in the state were razed by the fire.

Similarly, the chairman of the Yam Market Association, Mr Anthony Agbu, who conducted reporters round the market, said that the fire was noticed at about 2:00am on Saturday.

Agbu said that tubers of yams alongside other valuables such as motorcycles were destroyed.

He said that the cause of the inferno was yet unknown, but estimated that yams worth over N200 million were burnt to ashes, a situation which he believed would have negative impact on the traders.