A fire gutted a small portion of the ground floor of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria on Friday afternoon.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Auwalu Umar, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday night.

The statement declared that a small room housing an electrical distribution board on the ground floor of Ahmadu Bello University’s senate building, the Samaru main campus, Zaria, was today (Friday) gutted by fire.

The statement noted that the fire started around 4.15 p.m. and its cause could not be immediately ascertained.

According to the statement, no injuries or casualties have been recorded; however, the distribution board and some obsolete public address systems have been consumed by the fire.

It said the timely intervention of the university firefighters and security personnel saved the situation.

“Power has since been restored to the building,” a statement added.

“The vice chancellor, Professor Kabiru Bala, was at the scene of the incident along with some management staff and hundreds of sympathisers.

Meanwhile, the statement revealed that the university management has raised a team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the fire incident.

