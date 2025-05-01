Fire guts Giwa barracks armoury, sparks Boko Haram fears in Maiduguri
Metro

Fire guts Giwa barracks armoury, sparks Boko Haram fears in Maiduguri

Tribune Online

A fire engulfed the armoury store at Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri on Thursday, triggering loud explosions that sent residents fleeing for safety.

The cause of the inferno, which began around 11:57 pm on Wednesday, remains unknown.

Eyewitnesses described seeing towering flames and hearing successive detonations from the military facility, with buildings miles away shaking due to the intensity of the blasts.

“It was terrifying,” said Yahata Saleh, a resident of nearby Fori. “We thought it was Boko Haram. Everyone ran for their lives.”

Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified reports, assuring them that security agencies were investigating the cause of the fire.

The incident underscores the volatile security situation in Borno State, where residents continue to experience trauma years after the Boko Haram insurgency began.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Post-legislative scrutiny key, Oyo Speaker harps on unity, impactful legislation, Oyo Speaker mourns Koleoso, Oyo Assembly passes N294.7bn 2022 budget, oyo, WATER, Oyo Speaker, House of Assembly Commission,, Oyo Assembly, oyo assembly suspends chairmen Conference of Speakers’ chairman emphasises role of workers in driving national development
Next Article Court affirms ARCON's power to regulate advertising on social media, others Court affirms ARCON’s power to regulate advertising on social media, others

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×