There was pandemonium on Thursday evening at Terminal C of the Tin-Can Island Port, which is under the management of Port & Cargo Handling Services (P&CHS), a subsidiary of Sifax Group, following a fire outbreak which razed a crane that was positioned near a container vessel at berth.

Details of the cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained as of the time of filing in this report, but a source inside P&CHS told the Nigerian Tribune that the fire was put out within thirty minutes that it started.

“We will be issuing a statement very early today, but the fire was put out within thirty minutes that it began.

“The fire didn’t affect the ship. It was the Crane that was affected by the fire,” the source told the Nigerian Tribune in the early hours of Friday