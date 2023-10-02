Over 15 individuals, including two pregnant women, lost their lives in a fire disaster at Rumucholu community in Ibaa, Emoha local government area.

The fire, which occurred early Monday morning, was caused by the illegal refining of crude oil at a site previously destroyed by some government security agencies (GSAs) in collaboration with a private security firm, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd. (PINL).

According to a community source who requested anonymity, the fire incident happened as a result of attempts by oil thieves to rebuild an illegal refinery at the same location where the security forces and PINL had previously destroyed it about 2 weeks ago.

The source further stated that the accident could be linked to fear of a clampdown or arrest as PINL and GSA maintained a constant presence, especially at night.

Following a massive and intensive clampdown and destruction of illegal refineries by the 26 Support Engineer Regiment (SER, Nigerian Army Engineers) in collaboration with PINL along the Right of Way and its corridor, refining at the location was hastily carried out due to the fear of the Private Security Contractor (PINL) and GSA.

A representative of PINL, speaking to journalists at the scene, said feedback from some community members revealed that the victims were burned due to illegal bunkering activities.

The PINL official, who preferred not to be mentioned for security reasons, led some stakeholders to the scene, expressing concern that despite engaging hundreds of youths in Ibaa communities in public enlightenment about the dangers of illegal refining, they still engaged in this illicit business of crude oil theft and illegal refining.

He further stated that PINL would not relent in its synergy with community stakeholders and relevant security agencies to sensitise the youths to shun all forms of illegal crude oil refining in the area and to keep the TNP (Trans-Niger Pipeline) safe.

In his reaction, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Chidi Lloyd, said it was unfortunate that some youths were still engaging in illegal oil activities despite numerous advocacy efforts to educate them about the dangers involved.

He called on traditional rulers in the area to speak out against criminal activities within their domain.

“It’s unfortunate that people who have been misguided would lose their lives in this manner. I have said several times that there is no shortcut to wealth.

I have also emphasised to traditional rulers that they have a duty to expose criminal elements within their neighbourhood.”

He also identified Obele, Rumuji, and Ibaa as places where illegal oil refining activities persist.

On his part, the Chief Security Officer of the Ibaa community, Rufus Welekwe, while expressing sadness over the incident, appealed to the youths of the community to stay away from illegal crude oil refining and ensure they engage in legitimate businesses.

“The community chief has been warning everybody to stop this because the Federal Government does not want it, and we don’t want it in our community.

Now that it has happened, they have seen the result of what that man is saying. They said some are from the Ogbodo community, some from the Rumuji community, and some from Odogha, and I can’t exactly know.”

Meanwhile, some family members of the affected victims who burned to death expressed sadness over the loss of their loved ones.

Pastor Henry Iyenatebo from Brass Local Government Area in Bayelsa State, who said he could identify his 32-year-old younger brother, lamented that he didn’t know the young man was involved in illegal bunkering.

“I was in church when I had a call that I should come to this community because something was going on.

“I asked what was going on, and they said my younger one was lying there helplessly. I asked what happened, and they said he went to the Kpo fire business.

“I have been able to identify him, and the family will do what they can to bury him within the available resources. I’m surprised to see this because that is not how he was brought up,” he said.”

