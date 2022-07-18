Fire engulfs shanties, shops in Lagos

By Femi Akinyemi
The services of the Lagos Fire and rescue service was needed as fire engulfed some commercial shops, and shanties in the Oko Baba area of Ebute metta, Lagos state.
This was contained in a statement by the deputy head, Lagos Fire and Rescue service, Ogabi Olajide when they were alerted of the fire incident on Monday afternoon.
“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that make-shift commercial shops of various sizes and patterns used in trading and stocking of woods are well alight on Fire as the crews deployed copious water and chemical foam compound to douse the raging Fire.
“Concerted efforts from emergency responders are also called for back up as the shanties Saw Mill Fire spread due to the nature of the combustible substances involved over a vast expanse of land sweeping through the market,” Ogabi stated.
The fire destroyed makeshift shops used as stores for different kinds of woods, which was still unknown as at the time of filing this report.
The statement, however, assured residents that the fire has been curtailed from spreading further and poses no threat to life and further damage.
He further stated that no life or injury has been reported as the course of the Fire would be unravelled as soon as Firefighting was concluded.

