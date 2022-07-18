Fire engulfs shanties, shops in Lagos

This was contained in a statement by the deputy head, Lagos Fire and Rescue service, Ogabi Olajide when they were alerted of the fire incident on Monday afternoon.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that make-shift commercial shops of various sizes and patterns used in trading and stocking of woods are well alight on Fire as the crews deployed copious water and chemical foam compound to douse the raging Fire.

“Concerted efforts from emergency responders are also called for back up as the shanties Saw Mill Fire spread due to the nature of the combustible substances involved over a vast expanse of land sweeping through the market,” Ogabi stated.