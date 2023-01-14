Fire engulfs Kano police headquarters

By Rachael Omidiji
The Kano State Police Command headquarters at Bompai, was gutted by fire on Saturday, with many offices and files razed.

Valuables worth millions of Naira have been reportedly destroyed as a result of the fire incident.

It was stated that the fire started at about 2.00 pm, adding it affected structures from the Provost’s office down to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Fire Service and the Police spokesman could not establish the cause of this blaze.

However, the fire has been put off by the officials of the State fire service. No casualty was reported as at the time of filling this report.

