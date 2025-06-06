Fire destroys over 300 shops at Kano GSM market

Over 300 shops have been destroyed by fire at the popular Farm Center GSM market in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano.

The fire, which reportedly started around 2:00 pm at the (Dan Sileka) building within the market, destroyed over 300 shops and caused significant losses, particularly in mobile phones and accessories.

However, the Firefighters from the Kano State Fire Service responded swiftly and managed to bring the fire under control before it spread further.

According to the information Officer of Tarauni Local Government, Adamu Iliyasu Hotoro reported that shortly after the incident began, the Executive Chairman of Tarauni LGA, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim Muhammad Sekure, arrived at the scene to assess the damage and express his sympathy to affected traders.

Hon. Sekure called on Government agencies, relief organizations, and the general public in Kano to come forward and support the victims of this tragedy.

He also emphasised the need for proactive measures to prevent such disasters in the future.

Ahmed Ibrahim Muhammad Sekure offered prayers for those affected, asking Almighty Allah to grant them patience and to restore what they have lost with something even better.

In separate remarks, Ambassador Jamilu Bala Gama, Chairman of the Farm Center GSM Traders Association, and Alhaji Abdula’ziz Usman Mai Tabarma, the Market Managing Director, expressed their deep appreciation to Hon. Sekure for his timely visit and show of concern while the fire was still ongoing. They mentioned that efforts are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

They also commended the Kano State Fire Service for their quick and courageous response in containing the blaze. The market leadership prayed for divine protection to prevent similar incidents in the future.

