An eight-bedroom apartment has been burned down by a raging inferno in Brighter Suits Area of Minna, the Niger state capital

The owner of the house, Alhaji Ibrahim Kuta, said in an interview in Minna on Tuesday that the incident occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.

He stated further that the fire started immediately after power was restored by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

“It happened in the night; AEDC took light around 10:30 p.m., and the light was restored between 11 p.m. and 12 p.m. in the night.

“Immediately the light was restored, my children were still awake and they called my attention to the fact that there was a fire in the house.

“I quickly picked up my phone and called the Federal Fire Service and the State Fire Service emergency numbers; they told me they were coming; We waited, but they didn’t come.

“I sent my children to their office to report the fire incident; both the Federal Fire Service and the State Fire Service told them that they didn’t have fuel inside their vehicle tanks to respond to an emergency,” he said.

He alleged that the children also went to the state fire service office along commissioner quarters but were allegedly told that the tyre of their vehicle was bad, adding that the road to the place of the fire incident was not motorable.

Kuta said his house was completely burned down by the fire, adding that he lost everything as there was no assistance to put out the fire.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Fire Service, Mrs. Hannatu Zakariya, said that as soon as the report of the fire incident was received, firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene.

She said, unfortunately, the vehicle developed a mechanical fault, which disrupted their response process.





Meanwhile, an investigation revealed that the state fire service has not been able to access its overhead for three months from the state government.

The investigation also revealed that personnel have been using their personal money to run the office, such as buying fuel for firefighter vehicles to respond to emergencies in parts of Minna.

