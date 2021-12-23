Fintiri presents staff of office to 11th Murum Mbula

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has presented staff of office to the 11th Murum Mbula, Murum Bwaltam Bentley Biyapo, Mboiman II today, at the Borrong Civil reception ground.

The governor while presenting the staff of office, exalt the quality of the Murum Mbula, saying that “the pedigree and background as an Agricultural Economist, your experience and exposure, Mbula Kingdom will be the better for

it”.

He added that “Above all your youth equally bestows on you the required energy to deliver on the throne of your ancestors. Your Majesty, we are proud of your unblemished record as an outstanding senior officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)”

Fintiri also said, “As an administration, we have the utmost respect for our traditional institutions and the customs of our people and we will do everything to preserve it”.

He expressed delight over the selection process by the Mbula kingmakers, led by the Melah Kulasala, which he said reflected the will of the people and in tandem with the principle of rotating the kingship of the land between the Fwa and Muzong royal families.

The Governor said that “I am even more pleased to note that the Fwa Royal House has already handed the symbolic Mbula”.

“We must all commit to living in peace with one another. Mbula kingdom cannot be an island, for no society ever truly develops without collaborating with others. Mbula land cannot be an exception,” he stressed.

The Governor said that “On behalf of the Government of Adamawa State, having been satisfied with the selection process, I have the honour and privilege under God Almighty to formally present a Royal Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Murum Bwamtam Bentley Biyapo Mboiman II, in line with Section 3(1) of the Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law No. 3 of 1983.”

“This is a symbol and mandate of authority for him to reign henceforth as the 11th Murum Mbula of the Mbula Kingdom in Adamawa State,” the governor said.

In his response, the new Murum Mbula thanked the governor for the honour done him, he said as the Paramount ruler of Mbula kingdom saying, “I will do my best and strive for excellence that will take us to a place of pride and fulfilment”

He thanked the Kingmakers and the entire Mbula Nation for choosing him as the new Murum Mbula.

The highlight of the coronation was the presentation of the staff of office, cultural match pass and the traditional homage to the new king, Murum Bwaltan Bentley Biyapo, Mboiman II to governor Finitiri and presentation of a royal gift to him.

The last Murum Mbula, Murum JJ Fwa died in May this year and ruled for about 26 years.

