An expert in fintech, Shilenge Thembi Portia, has said that cryptocurrency trading and digital finance are the future of the financial landscape.

Speaking at a recent event, Thembi emphasised the importance of education and determination in achieving success in the fintech industry.

Thembi, a serial entrepreneur and founder of the Fems in Tech movement, began her journey in online trading in 2016. Despite widespread skepticism, she plunged into trading, mining, and staking bitcoin.

By 2017, she expanded her expertise to include various other digital currencies like Ripple, Ethereum, Monero, and Dashcoin, trading with the Poloniex Exchange.

Her early adoption and success in this field have made her a global phenomenon, earning her recognition as a trailblazer in digital innovation. Her initiative, Fems in Tech, celebrates female brilliance in fintech, business, and finance.

This movement not only fosters business growth but also emphasizes collaboration and networking to create impactful solutions.

By leveraging technology for financial inclusion and advocating for diversity, women in fintech, under Thembi’s leadership, are reshaping the financial landscape.

Their contributions are driving economic growth and paving the way for a more equitable future in finance.

On Children’s Day, Shilenge Thembi and Fems in Tech demonstrated their commitment to community welfare by organizing a visit to the Mmakaunyane community clinic and the school for disabled children.

They provided meals for the children, many of whom travel long distances to receive medical care.

Thembi’s impact extends beyond her professional achievements. She is dedicated to educating the next generation about financial literacy and trading.

“It’s never too early to learn the importance of trading! Today, I’m teaching my kids the fundamentals of trading and investing, and motivating them to take their financial future into their own hands,” she says, highlighting her role as both a mother and a mentor.

Growing up in a small village in South Africa and overcoming a poor background, Shilenge Thembi has become a role model for many. Her journey underscores the importance of education and determination.

She studied Chemical Engineering at Tshwane University of Technology, graduating in 2014 with a B.Tech degree, before transitioning into the world of cryptocurrency.

Her philanthropic efforts are as impressive as her professional ones. In 2023, Thembi donated 50,000 sanitary pads to five schools in her hometown of Mmakaunyane.

