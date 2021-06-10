Finima community blocks NLNG gate, turns back workers

Some members of the Finima community demanding host community status, on Thursday morning, took over the gates of the multi-billion dollar Liquefied Natural Gas NLNG Limited, preventing workers access to their offices.

Workers coming to start the morning shift have been turned away by the protesters who totally blocked the gates of the NLNG.

The situation according to eyewitness account is causing a rise in tension as soldier’ and other security agencies were brought in to maintain the peace.

Some of the protest organisers have warned against any attempt by security agencies from harming the protesters.

The community leaders who are yet to address the people hinted that all host community rights go to the larger Bonny leadership whereas the entire land housing the complex belongs to Finima community.

A leader who was not authorised to speak to newsmen said they had used many other forms of communication to seek resolution of the issues to no avail.

They said several memos written to the government and the NLNG on the matter had received any attention saying that going physical was the last resort.

Workers leaving the plant have been trapped inside while new ones couldn’t enter.

Reacting to the incident Eyono Fatayi-Williams NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development attributed the protest to an ongoing disagreement between two groups on Bonny Island, which has led to protests and blockade of some major routes.

Fatayi-Williams said in a statement made available to our Correspondent; “NLNG wishes to state that as a good corporate citizen, it applies the principle of fairness and inclusiveness in engaging with its esteemed stakeholders. The Company has always considered all stakeholders in the community trusted partners, and it continues to maintain this position.”

The statement added: “NLNG remains fully committed to sustainable development in the kingdom, hinged on active community participation to drive initiatives and projects that positively impact the lives of the community.”

Finima community blocks NLNG gate, turns back workers