Finchglow Travels wins British Airways best seller in 2021

FINCHGLOW Travels, Nigeria’s number one indigenous travel management company has been conferred with the awards of the Overall Best Seller in 2021 by British Airways.

The Chief Executive Officer, Finchglow Travels, Mr Bankole Bernard, upon receiving the award said, “The most fulfilling thing about this award is that it is a testament to our commitment to excellence and delivery of quality service. We are thrilled to have further proof that Finchglow Travels is the best in this industry and it is with great pleasure that I dedicate this award to our esteemed customers, and staff who made this possible.

“We have worked with British Airways for close to 13 years as a trade partner and over the years, the experience has been fruitful. We look forward to doing more business with the British Airways team. We reassure our esteemed customers and trade partners of our unwavering commitment to excellence,” Bernard added.

Presenting the award, the Head of Sales, British Airways, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Mr Moran Birger and the Country Manager, British Airways, Mrs Adetutu Otuyalo, noted that Finchglow Travels had performed excellently in 2021, adding that the airline looked forward to more of this in 2022.

Finchglow Travels was also recently named the ‘Highest Selling Agency to London and Best Performing Agent in Nigeria’ by British Airways.

Meanwhile, Bernard has announced that Finchglow Travels would be expanding to Kano in May in line with the company’s goal to expand across Nigeria and Africa.





Speaking on the expansion plans, the General Manager, Sales and Operations at Finchglow Travels, Mr Ezekiel Ikotun, said, “We are determined to reduce the burden of travel management services on travellers and this will continue to propel our expansion across different states in Nigeria and the region.

“Finchglow Travels has been in existence since 2006 and within that period we already have eight offices across Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. We will continue to expand in line with our set vision. We have built a solid reputation and we have continued to soar by adopting excellence as our watchword.”

Finchglow Travels is one of the subsidiaries of Finchglow Holdings. Other subsidiaries under the group include; Lagos Aviation Academy, Finchglow Holidays, Travelden, Prysm Investment, Finchglobal and FCM Travel Solutions.